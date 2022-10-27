Killer Mike – “Talk’n That Shit”

On July 4th of this year, Killer Mike released a new single, “Run,” that featured Young Thug and included a speech by Dave Chappelle. It was his first solo track since R.A.P. Music came out a decade ago, and today he’s back with another new song. “Talk’n That Shit” was produced by DJ Paul and TWhy Xclusive, and comes with a music video directed by seck. and featuring an introduction from Jamie Foxx.

“This record is a dedication to all those who knock me off a platform God and Killer Mike supporters put me on,” Mike noted in a statement. “Fuck ya forever ya lames.” Watch the video below.

“Talk’n That Shit” is out now via Loma Vista.

