Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith – “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” (Whitney Houston Cover)

New Music October 26, 2022 11:38 AM By Rachel Brodsky
0

Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith – “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” (Whitney Houston Cover)

New Music October 26, 2022 11:38 AM By Rachel Brodsky
0

In August, electronic composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith released her latest album, Let’s Turn It Into Sound. Today, Smith is sharing two new Spotify singles, including a revamp of Let’s Turn It Into Sound‘s “Unbraid: The Merge” and a cover of Whitney Houston’s classic “I Wanna Dance With Somebody.”

“Whitney Houston’s voice is like no other voice – her voice is a north star for so many singers,” Smith says of her cover choice. “I wanted to create a cover that was filled with an energy of collective appreciation for her. Her legacy lives on in so many. I will never know what it feels like to sing like her but having the chance to cover one of her songs taught me so much about how much of a vocal prodigy she is. ONE OF A KIND.”

Listen below.

Let’s Turn It Into Sound is out now via Ghostly.

Rachel Brodsky Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Sam Smith & Kim Petras Become First Publicly Non-Binary & Transgender Solo Artists To Top Hot 100 As “Unholy” Hits #1

2 days ago 0

Jane’s Addiction Cancel 5 Shows With Smashing Pumpkins Due To Perry Farrell Injury

2 days ago 0

Paramore’s Hayley Williams Reflects On Changing Emo Scene: “I’ve Had My Fill Of Older Men Telling Me What Punk Rock Is”

3 days ago 0

U2’s Songs Of Ascent Is Almost Finished, But Bono Wants To Release An AC/DC-Style Rock Album First

2 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Eminem’s “Lose Yourself”

3 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest