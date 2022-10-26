In August, electronic composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith released her latest album, Let’s Turn It Into Sound. Today, Smith is sharing two new Spotify singles, including a revamp of Let’s Turn It Into Sound‘s “Unbraid: The Merge” and a cover of Whitney Houston’s classic “I Wanna Dance With Somebody.”

“Whitney Houston’s voice is like no other voice – her voice is a north star for so many singers,” Smith says of her cover choice. “I wanted to create a cover that was filled with an energy of collective appreciation for her. Her legacy lives on in so many. I will never know what it feels like to sing like her but having the chance to cover one of her songs taught me so much about how much of a vocal prodigy she is. ONE OF A KIND.”

Listen below.

Let’s Turn It Into Sound is out now via Ghostly.