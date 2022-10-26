Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith – “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” (Whitney Houston Cover)
In August, electronic composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith released her latest album, Let’s Turn It Into Sound. Today, Smith is sharing two new Spotify singles, including a revamp of Let’s Turn It Into Sound‘s “Unbraid: The Merge” and a cover of Whitney Houston’s classic “I Wanna Dance With Somebody.”
“Whitney Houston’s voice is like no other voice – her voice is a north star for so many singers,” Smith says of her cover choice. “I wanted to create a cover that was filled with an energy of collective appreciation for her. Her legacy lives on in so many. I will never know what it feels like to sing like her but having the chance to cover one of her songs taught me so much about how much of a vocal prodigy she is. ONE OF A KIND.”
Listen below.
Let’s Turn It Into Sound is out now via Ghostly.