Tory Lanez Placed Under House Arrest After Alleged Chicago Assault

Greg Doherty/Getty Images

News October 26, 2022 4:09 PM By James Rettig
0

Tory Lanez has been placed under house arrest while awaiting trial for the 2020 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion. As CBS Los Angeles reports, a judge ordered on Wednesday that the Canadian rapper be subjected to house arrest and electronic monitoring until the trial, which is scheduled to start at the end of November.

Prosecutors argued that the rapper be taken into custody without bail after reports emerged that Lanez was involved in an altercation last month with August Alsina in Chicago, though those charges have not been proven. The defense said that there was insufficient evidence that the incident had occurred.

The judge decided to place Tory Lanez under house arrest, starting on Friday. The trial is set to be begin on November 28.

James Rettig Staff

