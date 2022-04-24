Megan Thee Stallion Details Tory Lanez Shooting In Gayle King Interview

Megan Thee Stallion’s first televised interview about the July 2020 incident in which Tory Lanez allegedly shot her will air tomorrow morning on CBS. The rapper sat down with Gayle King to talk about it.

“I get out of the car and it’s like everything happens so fast,” Megan says during a clip from the interview. “And all I hear is this man screaming. And he said, ‘Dance, bitch.’ And he started shooting. And I’m just like, ‘Oh, my God.’ Like, he shot a couple of times. And I — I was so scared.”

“He is standin’ up over the window shooting,” Megan continued. “And I didn’t even want to move. I didn’t want to move too quick. Like, ’cause I’m like, ‘Oh, my God. If I take the wrong step, I don’t know if he’s gonna shoot something that’s, like, super important. I don’t know if he could shoot me and kill me.'”

Megan Thee Stallion has addressed the shooting a number of times since it happened on social media, and her recently-released single “Plan B” alludes to it. A court case is currently ongoing, and the next hearing in scheduled for September.

Here’s a clip from the interview, which will air in full on CBS on Monday morning.