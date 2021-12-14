Judge Upholds Charges Against Tory Lanez, Who Allegedly Shouted “Dance, Bitch!” Before Shooting Megan Thee Stallion

ShotByKyle

News December 14, 2021 4:34 PM By Chris DeVille

Judge Upholds Charges Against Tory Lanez, Who Allegedly Shouted “Dance, Bitch!” Before Shooting Megan Thee Stallion

ShotByKyle

News December 14, 2021 4:34 PM By Chris DeVille

Tory Lanez will have to stand trial. As The Los Angeles Times reports, a Los Angeles County judge upheld assault charges against the rapper and singer, born Daystar Peterson, related to the shooting of rapper Megan Thee Stallion, born Megan Pete, in July 2020. A month after the incident, Megan identified Tory as the person who shot her in the foot, and the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office filed charges against Lanez that October. He pled not guilty that fall.

Other than the court’s refusal to dismiss charges, the most noteworthy news to emerge from Tuesday’s hearing was a Los Angeles Police detective’s testimony that Lanez yelled “Dance, bitch!” while firing the gun at Megan’s feet, information he said he obtained in an interview with Megan. The detective, Ryan Stogner, also said Lanez placed a jail phone call to a friend of Megan’s apologizing for what happened, albeit without explicitly mentioning a shooting. In the courtroom, Lanez, who had been shaking his head in disgust, reportedly responded to Stogner’s testimony by shouting, “How about you tell me what I was apologizing for, bro? That don’t make no sense.”

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Paula Abdul’s “The Promise Of A New Day”

    5 days ago

    The Number Ones: Color Me Badd’s “I Adore Mi Amor”

    2 days ago

    Stereogum’s 70 Favorite Songs Of 2021

    17 hours ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    4 days ago

    The Top 40 Pop Songs Of 2021

    2 days ago

    more from News

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest