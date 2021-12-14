Judge Upholds Charges Against Tory Lanez, Who Allegedly Shouted “Dance, Bitch!” Before Shooting Megan Thee Stallion

Tory Lanez will have to stand trial. As The Los Angeles Times reports, a Los Angeles County judge upheld assault charges against the rapper and singer, born Daystar Peterson, related to the shooting of rapper Megan Thee Stallion, born Megan Pete, in July 2020. A month after the incident, Megan identified Tory as the person who shot her in the foot, and the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office filed charges against Lanez that October. He pled not guilty that fall.

Other than the court’s refusal to dismiss charges, the most noteworthy news to emerge from Tuesday’s hearing was a Los Angeles Police detective’s testimony that Lanez yelled “Dance, bitch!” while firing the gun at Megan’s feet, information he said he obtained in an interview with Megan. The detective, Ryan Stogner, also said Lanez placed a jail phone call to a friend of Megan’s apologizing for what happened, albeit without explicitly mentioning a shooting. In the courtroom, Lanez, who had been shaking his head in disgust, reportedly responded to Stogner’s testimony by shouting, “How about you tell me what I was apologizing for, bro? That don’t make no sense.”