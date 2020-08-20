Megan Thee Stallion Confirms Tory Lanez Shot Her

Last month, Megan Thee Stallion was shot in both feet during an altercation in Los Angeles. Details about what happened were fuzzy at first, but Megan has been talking more about it and her recovery in the weeks since it happened. It had been widely speculated that Tory Lanez was the one who fired the shots, but Megan had not publicly identified him as the shooter.

But on Thursday night, she took to her Instagram Live to talk more about the incident and confirmed that it was Tory Lanez who shot her. “You shot me. And you got your publicist and your people going to these blogs, lying and shit. Stop lying. Why lie? I don’t understand. I tried to keep the situation off the internet, but you draggin’ it,” she said. “I get out, i’m walking away. This n***a from out the backseat of the car starts shooting me,” she said. “You shot me.”

“I ain’t tell the police what happened immediately right then because I don’t wanna die,” she said a little later on. “I don’t want the police to shoot me because there’s a n***a with a gun in the car. I’m leaking, I’m bleeding … I didn’t tell the police nothing because I didn’t want to get in no more trouble than we was already about to get in.”

She goes on the explain that even in the hospital, when a doctor told her she had a bullet in one foot and bullet fragments in the other, that she didn’t want to say anything. “I’m scared, I’ve never been shot before. I don’t have to lie about that. Why would I lie?” she said. “You want me to be a bad person so bad, and y’all motherfuckers want to believe the lie before you believe the truth,” continuing:

Stop coming on the internet acting like a Black woman — a grown-ass Black woman — really got any reason to be lying on another grown-ass Black man, when all the shit fucked up going on in the world right now. If you really want to tell the motherfuckin’ truth, I tried to save this n***a, even though he shot me I tried to spare him. And y’all motherfuckers is not sparing me. […] That n***a not in jail. He not in jail cus I didn’t tell the laws what happened as soon as it happened and I should have. I’m smart. I didn’t have to spare that n***a, I don’t have to spare nobody but I did and I’m done.

Megan Thee Stallion confirms that Tory Lanez shot her while she was trying to walk away after an argument. He’s done. pic.twitter.com/sqpTAY2pmQ — Ronald Isley (@yoyotrav) August 21, 2020

Megan Thee Stallion on live talking about how she didn’t tell the cops what happened so Tory wouldn’t get in trouble and they wouldn’t shoot her. FUCK TORY LANEZ!!! pic.twitter.com/tgmrZcdh2d — Alexis (@Amusedbyalexis) August 21, 2020

Yesterday, TMZ reported that the LAPD were investigating possible assault charges against Tory Lanez. Previously, he was only chagred with possession of a firearm.