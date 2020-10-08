Tory Lanez has been charged in connection with shooting Megan Thee Stallion by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office. He faces one felony count each of assault with a semiautomatic firearm and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle. Per a statement from the DA office, he also faces “a gun allegation and that he personally inflicted great bodily injury.”

The incident happened back in July when Megan Thee Stallion was shot in both feet during an altercation in Los Angeles. A month later, she confirmed that it was the Toronto rapper Tory Lanez who fired the shots. Details about the situation have been coming out sporadically throughout the last couple months. A few weeks ago, it was reported that Tory Lanez texted Megan shortly after the shooting, apologizing and saying that he “genuinely just got too drunk.” And a little while after that, Lanez released a whole album about the shooting.

Tory Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, faces a maximum sentence of 22 years and 8 months in prison if convicted as charged. His arraignment is scheduled for 10/13.