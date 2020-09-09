Tory Lanez Reportedly Texted Megan Thee Stallion To Apologize For Shooting Her

In July, Megan Thee Stallion suffered multiple gunshot wounds outside a party at Kylie Jenner’s house in the Hollywood Hills. That same night, the Toronto rapper Tory Lanez, who was also at the party, was arrested on a concealed weapons charge. It didn’t take long for witness reports to come out, claiming that Tory Lanez had shot Megan Thee Stallion in the foot after she left a car during an argument. Police reportedly started investigating Tory in the shooting. A few weeks ago, Megan confirmed the story, directly identifying Tory as the shooter in an Instagram Live broadcast. And today, TMZ reports that Tory attempted to apologize.

TMZ has obtained what it says is a text that Tory sent to Megan 15 hours after the shooting. In those texts, Tory never directly admits to a shooting or to any other sort of violence. But he does apologize profusely, claiming that he “just got too drunk.”

Here’s what the text said, according to TMZ:

I know u prolly never gone talk to me again, but I genuinely want u to know I’m sorry from the bottom of my heart… I was just too drunk… None the less shit should have never happened and I can’t change what did. I just feel horrible… Cuz I genuinely just got too drunk.

TMZ reports that Megan did not respond to the text.

Tory has not been arrested or charged with the shooting, though Los Angeles authorities are reportedly considering charging him with felony assault. Currently, Tory Lanez is on the #7 single on the Billboard Hot 100, while Megan is on the #2 single.