Megan Thee Stallion Shares Texts Tory Lanez Sent After Shooting

Megan Thee Stallion has responded to Tory Lanez after the rapper implied that she was lying about the July 2020 incident where Lanez allegedly shot Megan in the foot. In a since-deleted Instagram post, Megan shared a text message from Lanez where he appeared to apologize “from the bottom of my heart,” adding, “I was just too drunk. None the less shit should have never happened and I can’t change what [I] did. I just feel horrible.”

This comes after Lanez was scheduled to be in court today for a hearing in the felony assault case, though court was ultimately adjourned until April. After the hearing, the rapper tweeted, “u can’t buy and tweet your way out of this one… not today.” In response, Megan explained that the shooting incident is was what led to the 2020 texts. “Lie yo way out of this,” she wrote. “If you ain’t do s— what you was apologizing for?”

On Twitter, Lanez responded without mentioning Megan directly: “Good D*ick had me fucking 2 best friends …. and I got caught … that’s what I apologized 4 . … it’s sick how u Spun it tho …”

Megan fired back via Instagram Stories: “Fucking two best friends… n—- you SHOT ME YOU KNOW [THAT’S] WHAT YOU WERE APOLOGIZING FOR. YOU KEEP PUTTING A NARRATIVE OUT THAT ME AND MY FRIEND FELL OUT ABT YOU AND THATS NOT TRUE! WHY ARE YOU SKIPPING OVER THE SHOOTING JUST ADMIT YOU SHOT ME! BC SHE DEFINITELY AINT DO IT AND I AINT SHOOT MY DAMN SELF.”

Megan also called out media personality Akademiks, accusing him of “lying.” Akademiks wrote in a since-deleted tweet that no DNA evidence was found on the weapon used to shoot Megan. “Tory Lanez trial just adjourned until April with Tory’s lawyer telling the court they have completed DNA results from the prosecution which is very pleasing to his client (I saw this doc myself .. it literally says it was inconclusive in finding TORY DNA on the gun or magazine),” he wrote. “Now one of y’all finna tell me my eyes deceived me. I ain’t Trasha K. Stop playin wit me.”

“Big AKKKK???” she wrote on her Instagram Stories. “LITTLE boy please. Why would you post there was no DNA FOUND but now saying it’s inconclusive??? How are YOU specifically able to see documents before they come out in court?? What you saying is his lawyer sharing evidence with bloggers? Got it. Take yo big ass on somewhere.”

To which Akademiks hit back: “WHERE ALL MY HOT GIRLS AT????? …. meg.. idc what u n tory had. but dont address big ak unless u talking what the DNA report said. Holla at the DA and figure out what they said and if i Lied. If i Lied.. File the lawsuit babe.”

This comes on the heels of Megan suing her label 1501 Certified Entertainment for the second time, this time alleging the label is refusing to allow her to fulfill the terms of her contract. She asks a judge to rule that her 2021 project Something For Thee Hotties meets the legal definition of an “album,” claiming that 1501 informed her two months after the record’s release that it did not meet their definition of an “album” to satisfy her contract’s “Minimum Recording Commitment.”

