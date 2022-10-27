The Meet Me In The Bathroom Movie Omits Too Much, But What’s In There Is Mesmerizing

Despite the filmmakers’ attempts to cast a wide net, Meet Me In The Bathroom might have worked better as a multi-part limited series on some streaming service. A half-decade of sprawling, interconnected music scenes can’t be adequately documented in under two hours, so inevitably some bands get short shrift. A title card at the end of the film lists Liars and TV On The Radio among the main characters, but they’re only really featured in passing as the directors illustrate the cultural migration from Manhattan to Brooklyn. I don’t remember any of the Liars even speaking, though we do get killer performance footage from a Brooklyn parking lot gig. Other artists included in the book are cut out altogether, like the National and the Walkmen — bands that arguably made better music than many of this movie’s stars but were more peripheral to the groundswell being chronicled here, especially since the story trails off around the time “The Rat” and Alligator were entering into the world. Ultimately, this movie revolves around the Strokes, who instigated a movement in their city and struggled under the weight of the ensuing fervor. Don’t forget who wrote the song that gave this project its name.

It’s easy to roll your eyes at these rich kids in their rumpled suits and ties, especially when they’re being held up as the saviors who rescued the listening public from dreadfully uncool rock music. (A brief look at Julian Casablancas accepting an MTV award late in the movie feels like a callback to early shots of Limp Bizkit and Blink-182 receiving similar honors, but the only rock band I saw hitting #1 around the time was Nickelback.) Anyone skeptical of New Yorkers’ self-importance will rightfully scoff at the reading of Walt Whitman’s ode to Manhattan set to a montage of NYC luminaries from Lou Reed to Debbie Harry to ODB. As a lifelong Midwesterner, I chafe against this kind of Big Apple self-adulation. It would be a lot more obnoxious, though, if the music wasn’t so good. We can argue about whether these bands were as important in the grand scheme as the legend suggests, but if they were ever important to you, Meet Me In The Bathroom offers a mesmerizing look back at that moment — a portrait of people who, though hailed as impossibly cool, were inescapably human.

Meet Me In The Bathroom has its Los Angeles premiere tonight at the Fonda, with a New York premiere to follow this Sunday, 10/30 at Webster Hall. It will screen regularly at the IFC Center in New York and the Los Feliz Theatre in Los Angeles starting 11/4. A one-night-only nationwide screening event is set for 11/8. It will be streaming on Showtime starting 11/25.