A Composer Breaks Down The Music Theory Behind Toto’s “Africa”

The first two bars of the verse use fairly standard pop chords: the I, iii7, vi7, and I/V. The third bar is where David Paich’s harmonic superpowers spring into action. The A/E is the 2nd inversion of a ♭VII chord in the key of B. In jazz harmony, we can use this chord as substitute for the V chord — so it’s not terribly unusual. But in this instance, Paich uses it to double as a pivot chord to a new key center.

There are generally three ways to change key centers in the middle of a song: You can transition using a note that works in both keys; you can pivot using a chord that both keys share; or you can do a direct transposition. A famous example of direct transposition is Beyoncé’s “Love On Top,” where the key center simply modulates upward, and all chord relationships move in parallel. The effect is not subtle; indeed, it’s a fun gimmick designed to call attention to itself. John Williams’ “Main Title” from Star Wars: Return Of The Jedi features the common-note transposition technique with chromatic median relationships. (For more background on this, check out my previous article on Nirvana’s “In Bloom.”) For the common-chord technique: We can hear a great example in the Beatles’ “Penny Lane,” where Paul McCartney’s use of the IV chord in the key of B (E Major) doubles as the V chord in A Major (the new key center), allowing him to pivot effortlessly from verse to chorus. David Paich performs this same transposition to go from verse to chorus in “Africa,” but his method is even more artful than McCartney’s.

When Paich deploys the A/E in bar 3 of the verse, he’s engaging in what we call “modal interchange.” Specifically, he’s borrowing the VII chord from the [parallel] B-natural-minor scale. This creates a slightly unstable feeling — in part because Paich doesn’t play the chord in root position, but also because the key center is ambiguous. Where’s home? Have we moved into B Mixolydian mode? Or is it E Major (Ionian)? Have we returned to A Lydian? I think the answer is that we’re simultaneously in all three modes (which isn’t particularly tricky, since they effectively share the same key signature). However, because the location of the tonic (I chord) is undefined, this harmonic multiverse could feel disorienting — but it doesn’t due to the way Paich constructed the bass line: It walks down stepwise from G# to F# to E, and then back up to F#, G#, and A, gluing the murky harmony into a cohesive movement. (See Figure 7 above). This technique is reminiscent of the kind of thing Elton John and Phil Collins/Tony Banks were doing in the 1970s, and maybe that’s where Paich drew some inspiration. Further, Paich composed the melody so that it works perfectly in the original key center (B Major), but also equally well with the new modal possibilities. At the end of each verse, when the chords complete their walk up from EMaj7/G# to A Major, the feeling is one of triumph, as well as relief (we’ve arrived home).

In “Africa” we’re hearing truly adventurous composition (with unexpected twists) that still manages to feel accessible. Paich has cloaked a lot of harmonic sophistication and clever voice leading behind a sweet façade of tuneful hooks. This is master-level songcraft.

What’s In A Pocket?

Returning to the drums: Jeff Porcaro, who died tragically in 1992, had an uncanny ability to create grooves that feel assertive, yet laid back. You could spend years studying the thousands of records he played on to try to crack the code — and I’ve tried. A crucial component of Jeff’s pocket groove involves the way he throttled the tempo from moment to moment within a given bar of music, while keeping a steady pulse across the bar line.

When a drummer “pushes,” it means they’re playing slightly ahead to drive the pulse forward. “Pulling” means they’re playing ever so slightly behind, or late, to build tension. (Note: This is not exactly the same as “rushing” and “dragging,” which relate to increasing or decreasing the overall tempo — usually in an undesirable way.) Famously, Charlie Watts of the Rolling Stones tended to play his kick drum slightly ahead (pushing), while his snare backbeat was slightly behind (pulling), resulting in a confident groove with an incredibly slinky feel. Every drummer has a signature time feel — a tendency — that’s as distinctive to them as the shape of their face. There’s no mistaking John Bonham’s signature time feel for James Gadson’s, or Bernard Purdie’s time feel for Stewart Copeland’s. Josh Freese, Sheila E., Ringo Starr, Elvin Jones… they’re each instantly recognizable by their respective time feels — i.e., by where they choose to place beats, either slightly ahead, or slightly behind, or right on top.

One of Jeff Porcaro’s hallmarks was the time accuracy with which he chose to place notes during his fills. In Steely Dan’s “Night By Night” (off of Pretzel Logic) Jeff played 32nd notes in early parts of his fills slightly ahead of the beat (pushing), which infuses energy into the phrase, and then he slowed down slightly at the middle of each phrase (pulling), which instills a sense of weightiness (sometimes pushing again at the end). In Toto’s “Africa,” he used the inverse approach: In the early part of a given measure, he placed notes much later than you might expect, and then he made up time just before landing exactly on the downbeat. See Figure 8 below.