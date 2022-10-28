IDK – “Monsieur Dior”

IDK is currently on tour with Pusha T promoting this year’s collaborative album with Kaytranada, Simple. Over the summer, the Maryland rapper shared a dual release: “W13 (Free Slime/Drive).” Today, IDK is back with another new one: “Monsieur Dior,” which also has a music video featuring IDK headed to homecoming at Howard University and Dior’s Paris show. The clip also pays tribute to the late MF DOOM.

Produced by TK, “Monsieur Dior” is built on a laid-back beat and samples “Huit Octobre 1971” by French jazz band Cortex (just like MF DOOM’s 2004 song “One Beer”). “This room is kind of dark, I’m trying to get it bright,” IDK posits. Watch and listen to “Monsieur Dior” below.