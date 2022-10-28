Watch Moldy Peaches Reunite For The First Time In 11 Years At Meet Me In The Bathroom Doc Premiere

News October 28, 2022 5:19 PM By Chris DeVille
Watch Moldy Peaches Reunite For The First Time In 11 Years At Meet Me In The Bathroom Doc Premiere

News October 28, 2022 5:19 PM By Chris DeVille
The first band you meet in the film version of Meet Me In The Bathroom is the Moldy Peaches. The anti-folk duo were tight with the Strokes, for whom they opened some important early shows, and Adam Green’s narration introduces us to both Karen O and Julian Casablancas. So at last night’s Los Angeles premiere of the documentary — adapted from Lizzy Goodman’s book about the post-Y2K New York rock scene — it made sense for the Peaches to reunite for a rare performance. At the Fonda Theatre, Green and Kimya Dawson took the stage together for the first time in 11 years. Below, watch them sing “Anyone Else But You,” their song that became a late-breaking hit after its inclusion in Juno.

