Last night, Coldplay performed in Argentina at Buenos Aires’ River Plate stadium, where they were joined by Jin from BTS. Together, the group debuted a live performance of “The Astronaut,” Jin’s new solo single, which was co-written by Coldplay. Friday’s sold-out show came shortly after “The Astronaut” dropped on streaming services. Meanwhile, the show was broadcast live in more than 3,500 movie theaters in more than 80 countries.

“About six months ago, one of [BTS’] members called me up and he said, ‘I have to leave the band in December for two years to join the army in Korea, because that’s the rules there,” Chris Martin said while introducing “The Astronaut” last night. “And he said, ‘I need a song that says goodbye to everybody for a little while, and tells them that I love them. …So I said, ‘Okay, we’ll do a song together.’ Instead of being worried about it, I feel so excited about it, so grateful for this relationship that we have with BTS. Then this song arrived and I was said, ‘This is one of our best songs — let’s give it to this gentleman.'”

“The Astronaut” marks the second time members of BTS have collaborated with Coldplay — last year, the K-pop titans released the joint single “My Universe,” which appeared on Coldplay’s Music Of The Spheres. Watch Jin and Coldplay perform below.