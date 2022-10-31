For a decade, the Philadelphia punk crew the HIRS Collective have put out a few sprawling albums, including 2018’s Friends, Lovers. Favorites. and last year’s The Third 100 Songs. Today, they’re announcing a new album called We’re Still Here that features a whole lot of collaborators, among them members of Melt Banana, Fucked Up, Soul Glo, My Chemical Romance, Converge, Screaming Females, Gouge Away, the Body, Full Of Hell, and many more.

“We’ll never quit this collective, a version of therapy for ourselves and anyone who feels in need to scream their lungs out for one more day of living,” the group wrote in a statement. “We don’t think we can destroy every single negative structure, but we can dismantle them within ourselves. And if we have the chance to destroy it, let’s fucking go. But we aren’t going to be given any power from anyone else and have to take it for ourselves.”

Today, they’re offering up the album’s pulverizing title track, which features Garbage’s Shirley Manson. Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “We’re Still Here” (Feat. Garbage’s Shirley Manson)

02 “Sweet Like Candy” (Feat. Maha Shami & Thou’s Bryan Funck)

03 “Burn Your House Down” (Feat. Jessica G.Z. & Gouge Away’s Christina Michelle)

04 “N.O. S.I.R.” (Feat. The Locust’s Justin Pearson)

05 “Waste Not Want Not” (Feat. Esceula Grind & Soul Glo’s Pierce Jordan)

06 “Public Service Announcement” (Feat. Paint It Black’s Dan Yemin & Dark Thoughts)

07 “Judgement Night” (Feat. Ghösh)

08 “Trust The Process” (Feat. My Chemical Romance’s Frank Iero & Rosie Richeson)

09 “XOXOXOXOXOX” (Feat. Melt Banana)

10 “You Are Not Alone” (Feat. Lora Mathis & The Body’s Chip King)

11 “Apoptosis And Proliferation” (Feat. Converge’s Nate Newton & Full Of Hell)

12 “So, Anyway…” (Feat. Thursday’s Geoff Rickly & Bleed The Pigs’ Kayla Phillips)

13 “A Different Kind Of Bed Death” (Feat. Circa Survive’s Anthony Green)

14 “Neila Forever” (Feat. Touche Amore’s Jeremy Bolm & La Dispute’s Jordan Dreyer)

15 “Last King Meets Last Priest” (Feat. The Homeless Gospel Choir’s Derek Zanetti & Anti-Flag’s Chris No. 2)

16 “Unicorn Tapestry Woven In Fire” (Feat. Screaming Females’ Marissa Paternoster, Fucked Up’s Damian Abraham, & Pinkwash)

17 “Bringing Light and Replenishments” (Feat. Sunrot & The Punk Cellist)

We’re Still Here is out 3/24 via Get Better Records. Pre-order it here.