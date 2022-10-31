Watch Red Hot Chili Peppers Cover Nirvana’s “Smells Like Teen Spirit”

News October 31, 2022 8:53 AM By Chris DeVille
The alt-rock gods of 1991 got all mixed up Saturday at Flea’s benefit for the Silverlake Conservatory Of Music. To close out their 11-song set, the Red Hot Chili Peppers did part of Nirvana’s era-defining “Smells Like Teen Spirit.” Guitarist John Frusciante, who has covered the song solo before, handled lead vocals on the chorus. He also did a solo run through the Ramones’ “I Remember You,” which he’s been doing during on tour during RHCP’s sets. Watch him lead the band through Nirvana’s signature song below.

Lots of artists have taken a crack at this song, but I think “Rid Of Me” have my favorite alternate take.

