Rid Of Me – “Smells Like Teen Spirit” (Nirvana Cover)

Mark Diehl

New Music April 28, 2022 1:52 PM By Chris DeVille
0

Philly rockers Rid Of Me announced their extremely ’90s Whatever cassingle by sharing the A-side, a cover of Deftones’ Around The Fur opener “My Own Summer (Shove It).” The single is officially out tomorrow, but its music is all online today, which means we get to hear the B-side — an even more famous and iconic Track 1 — a few hours early.

Rid Of Me have taken a big swing by covering Nirvana’s timeless, game-changing “Smells Like Teen Spirit.” It’s a song we’ve all heard countless times and one a lot of people have reinterpreted over the years, perhaps most notably Tori Amos. Rid Of Me have delivered a raw and vaguely lo-fi treatment of the source material, one that does not significantly diverge from the original but still feels like its own thing.

Listen below.

The Whatever cassingle is out now on Knife Hits, and you can buy it here.

