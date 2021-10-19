We’ve Got A File On You: Tori Amos

Making Her TV Debut On Letterman (1992)

When you made your late-night TV debut on Letterman in the early ‘90s, what was the feeling or combination of feelings you were having that moment?

AMOS: There are a couple things with this. When you don’t have experience, you’re learning on your feet, and you’re learning on live camera. Of course, the cameras were rarely live, as we know, but they shot it as live. So if you stopped it, oh my goodness gracious. I was too terrified to stop it. But you learn quickly in rehearsals, if you see the camera, and for some reason there were times when you could see yourself in the camera, and you think, oh no, I’m not looking great. But if you stop, she stops. And that studio was a polar ice cap. It was freezing. Always. So that nobody would sweat.

Well, not only did you not sweat, but your fingers couldn’t move. And so you just want to be in Mukluks and a huge coat because you’re shivering. But I remember, if I could, I’d have heating pads. I don’t know if they were invented the first time I did it, but I did it many, many times. And then I’d have heating pads on my lower back, when you’re in a skimpy something, to try and stay warm. The last thing, that isn’t a small thing, is that the audience is usually lit, and most of them are not there for you.

So, very different than when you’re playing live or at a concert and you’re playing these songs people have come to see you play. So there’s a different energy. Therefore, when you walk out and you realize sometimes the room was not only physically cold, but emotionally cold, too. “What is this girl singing about ‘Crucify’? What?” And they hadn’t really had their drinks yet. So it was very challenging learning how that whole thing, not just Letterman but Leno, all those shows, how they worked, and what you had to tell yourself psychologically. How you had to play this.

And the vocal cords. It’s almost like white smoke is coming out when you’re singing, it’s so cold. Yeah, so your cords are cold, too. So you’re backstage with the ginger and the honey and the lemon. And you’re just hoping that ginger kind of warms you up. It’s a skillset that, I think, some people really developed. I always found it quite challenging, if I’m honest with you, the live TV thing, because, I don’t know, it just didn’t feel effortless.

Playing MTV’s Unplugged (1996)

Is it safe to assume that playing Unplugged was a more welcoming TV experience than the late-night spots?

AMOS: Well, yes, you’re right that it’s a completely different experience than the live TV [spots] because it has a myriad of guests. And people that have come, a lot of times, are there to see David Letterman or Jay Leno. They’re there just to go to the show. And whoever they get, they get, right? Whereas, what you’re talking about here with Unplugged, they’re trying, I thought, to get the very best performance that they can from the artists and the musicians. They’re trying to set a tone so that they’re creating good television. And good television is usually, whether there’s something heartfelt, there’s something shocking, there’s something unexpected, or it’s just magic. Or all of the above.

So I don’t think that they were fussed about what it was, but I think they wanted the artists to have a good experience. That’s what I felt anyway. Of course, there’s pressure when you’re going into any of that. For me, I found that there’s pressure. But pressure can be sexy. It can be. It isn’t always. I’d say the late ’90s are different because there’s so many variables that are out of your hands, that you cannot control. Just say that night you’ve got buses of right-wing Christians in there. And I’m doing “Crucify.” That’s not necessarily going to be kismet.

When you’re at Unplugged, it’s more tailored for the artist. And what you have to try and get beyond is, it’s very close quarters. People are all around you. And I’m talking about some pretty emotional stuff, and it can take you to a place of memories. Some not always so happy. But you try and get your audience to agree to go with you, to dive into that pool with you, so there has to be a level of trust. So before I would go out and do those things, and I still do this to this day, there’s a technique that I use, where I ground myself before I walk into a room. I ground myself from the lower back of my spine deep into the earth with, it can be with whatever you want. With some people it’s, I don’t know, a rope. With some people it could be a metal. It could be a water fountain. It could be the strings of a guitar. And then that way I’m able to then allow the songs to come in. But you’re not you anymore. I can’t speak for the other performers, but I am not me when I do that. I’m not T your friend or the wife or the mom. I’m holding the space to let the songs and the muses come through. And then when it’s done I have to give it back. And the problem is if you don’t give it back then you can’t, I can’t retain that type of energy.

Have you not given it back before? How did you learn to do that?

AMOS: I had to learn how to give it back because, see, what happens is you get greedy. You want to hold onto that feeling. You don’t want to let that go. That is a feeling like I’ve never felt in my life, when they come through like that. It’s very hard to describe. It’s an aphrodisiac, it’s magic, it’s a rush. The endorphins are unbelievable. But if you don’t, then what happens is I feel like the sacredness has gone and you get into, it’s like, “Tori, this is not yours to hold onto, it’s theirs. You have to give it back. If you don’t give it back, I think you start getting into fame whore material.”