Watch Harry Styles Cover “Hopelessly Devoted To You” In Costume As Grease‘s Danny Zuko

News November 1, 2022 5:41 PM By Rachel Brodsky
Last night, on Halloween, Harry Styles performed at the Forum in Los Angeles, part of a multi-date residency. In traditional “Harryween” fashion, Styles dressed up as John Travolta’s character from Grease and sang “Hopelessly Devoted To You,” which Olivia Newton-John’s Sandy sings solo in the musical. Styles-as-Danny-Zuko also projected some images of the recently passed Newton-John, who died in August. Meanwhile, to open the set, Styles came onstage to Travolta and Newton-John’s Grease duet “You’re the One That I Want” with the rest of his bandmates dressed as various Rydell High students. Watch some fan-shot footage below.

