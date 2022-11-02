Last year, the London-based musician Eva Liu released her debut EP as mui zyu, a wonderful thing vomits, which was fronted by the lead single “pour a brain.” Today, she’s back with news of her first full-length album, Rotten Bun For An Eggless Century, which was co-produced with her Dama Scout bandmate Luciano Rossi. “Ghost With A Peach Skin,” the first we’re hearing from it, is a warm and interior burble with sticky synths and a lullaby-esque melody.

“This song is about leaving your former self and entering your new peach skin. Peaches are considered a symbol of longevity and even immortality in Chinese culture,” Liu, who was born in Hong Kong, said in a statement, continuing:

The protagonist has overcome enemies and has bruises to prove the damage. However the bruised peach becomes stronger by overcoming them. The song features guzheng samples that have been highly edited and mangled. We liked the idea of having an excellent musician improvise on the traditional Chinese zither and ‘bruising’ their performance with distortion and effects to create a new stronger sound with little of its former self present – much like the meaning of the song. The ‘ghost’ inside refers to the ghost we used to be, the ghosts we carry with us and the ghosts we have to overcome too.

Watch a CLUMP Collective-directed video for it below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Rotten Bun”

02 “Ghost With A Peach Skin”

03 “Hotel Mini Soap”

04 “Mother’s Tongue”

05 “Dusty”

06 “Ho Bao Daan”

07 “Demon 01”

08 “Dancing For Drinks”

09 “Talk To Death”

10 “Paw Paw”

11 “Eggless Century”

12 “Sore Bear”

LIVE DATES:

11/09 London, UK @ St. Matthias Church (w/ Hinako Omori)

03/01 London, UK @ Servant Jazz Quarters

03/13-18 Austin, TX @ SXSW

Rotten Bun For An Eggless Century is out 11/24 via Father/Daughter Records. Pre-order it here.