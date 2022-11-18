Pharrell Williams & Travis Scott – “Down In Atlanta”

Pharrell and Travis Scott both have new albums on the way, and while release dates haven’t been revealed, today we’re getting a collab from them called “Down In Atlanta.” Pharrell has been teasing the track for a couple of months. The pair previously linked up on Scott’s “Flying High” and “SKELETONS.”

Pharrell recently discussed his upcoming release Phriends in Rolling Stone, where he confirmed the project would include a feature from BTS. “It’s [under] my name, and the title of the album is Phriends. It’s the volume one,” Pharrell said, adding: “And I’m actually talking about this way more than I’m supposed to, but it’s a song from my album that [BTS] sang and it’s amazing, and I’m super grateful.” Travis Scott’s Utopia, which he’s been working on his 2019, is also still on the way. The rapper released the singles “Escape Plan” and “Mafia” last fall, and appeared on tracks from Southside (also featuring Future), Nav (also featuring Lil Baby), DJ Khaled (also featuring Don Toliver), and Drake & 21 Savage so far this year. He’ll also appear on Metro Boomin’s “Heroes & Villains” alongside Future on Dec. 2.

Lately Scott has been making more live appearances in the wake of the Astroworld crowd crush, which took place one year ago this month. His first festival performance since the tragedy took place at Primavera São Paulo on Nov. 6 and he’ll headline Rolling Loud California in March.

Listen to Pharrell and Travis Scott’s “Down In Atlanta” below.