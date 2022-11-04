About a year and a half ago, the dark and mesmeric Canadian musician Nicole Dollanganger released her single “Whispering Glades.” That was a good song. Today, Dollanganger has followed “Whispering Glades” with another song, and she’s also promising a new record early next year.

Nicole Dollanganger’s new single is called “Gold Satin Dreamer.” Like “Whispering Glades,” it’s a murky and lovely piece of gothic pop music. Dollanganger’s songs often start out sounding like skeletal acoustic folk, but they build. That’s what this one does. Dollanganger wrote, produced, mixed, and played all the instruments on “Gold Satin Dreamer.” Dollanganger sings about trying to get over a loved one. She surrounds her own voice with acoustic guitars and twinkling keyboards. She sounds awesome.

I’m catching a serious Stevie Nicks vibe from “Gold Satin Dreamer,” and I don’t think it’s just because the title reminds me of “Gold Dust Woman.” The song leaves me wanting more, and I’m happy to report that Dollanganger’s Instagram says that more is on the way: “new record out January 6th!!” Listen to “Gold Satin Dreamer” below.

<a href="https://nicoledollanganger.bandcamp.com/track/gold-satin-dreamer">Gold Satin Dreamer by Nicole Dollanganger</a>

“Gold Satin Dreamer” is out now, and you can get it at Bandcamp.