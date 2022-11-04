Nicole Dollanganger – “Gold Satin Dreamer”

New Music November 4, 2022 11:05 AM By Tom Breihan
0

Nicole Dollanganger – “Gold Satin Dreamer”

New Music November 4, 2022 11:05 AM By Tom Breihan
0

About a year and a half ago, the dark and mesmeric Canadian musician Nicole Dollanganger released her single “Whispering Glades.” That was a good song. Today, Dollanganger has followed “Whispering Glades” with another song, and she’s also promising a new record early next year.

Nicole Dollanganger’s new single is called “Gold Satin Dreamer.” Like “Whispering Glades,” it’s a murky and lovely piece of gothic pop music. Dollanganger’s songs often start out sounding like skeletal acoustic folk, but they build. That’s what this one does. Dollanganger wrote, produced, mixed, and played all the instruments on “Gold Satin Dreamer.” Dollanganger sings about trying to get over a loved one. She surrounds her own voice with acoustic guitars and twinkling keyboards. She sounds awesome.

I’m catching a serious Stevie Nicks vibe from “Gold Satin Dreamer,” and I don’t think it’s just because the title reminds me of “Gold Dust Woman.” The song leaves me wanting more, and I’m happy to report that Dollanganger’s Instagram says that more is on the way: “new record out January 6th!!” Listen to “Gold Satin Dreamer” below.

“Gold Satin Dreamer” is out now, and you can get it at Bandcamp.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Migos Member Takeoff Shot Dead At 28

3 days ago 0

Al B. Sure Shares Update After Reportedly Emerging From Two-Month Coma

3 days ago 0

Taylor Swift Announces 2023 “Eras Tour” With Openers Including Paramore, beabadoobee, Phoebe Bridgers, HAIM, MUNA, & More

3 days ago 0

Everything But The Girl Announce First New Album In 24 Years, Out Next Spring

2 days ago 0

Baseball-Themed Innings Festival Announces Tampa 2023 Lineup

3 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest