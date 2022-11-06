Aaron Carter died yesterday and today his brother Nick has shared a statement. “My heart is broken,” the Backstreet Boys member wrote. ” Even though my brother and I have had a complicated relationship, my love for him has never ever faded.”

“I have always held on to the hope that he would somehow, someday want to walk a healthy path and eventually find the help that he so desperately needed,” he continued. “Sometimes we want to blame someone or something for a loss, but the truth is that addiction and mental illness are the real villains here. I will miss my brother more than anyone will ever know. I love you baby brother.”

Nick Carter was granted a restraining order against Aaron in 2019 after his younger brother threatened both their sister and Nick’s wife. Aaron struggled with substance abuse and mental health issues.