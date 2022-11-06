Nick Carter Shares Statement On Aaron Carter’s Death: “I Will Miss My Brother More Than Anyone Will Ever Know”

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

News November 6, 2022 1:12 PM By James Rettig
0

Nick Carter Shares Statement On Aaron Carter’s Death: “I Will Miss My Brother More Than Anyone Will Ever Know”

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

News November 6, 2022 1:12 PM By James Rettig
0

Aaron Carter died yesterday and today his brother Nick has shared a statement. “My heart is broken,” the Backstreet Boys member wrote. ” Even though my brother and I have had a complicated relationship, my love for him has never ever faded.”

“I have always held on to the hope that he would somehow, someday want to walk a healthy path and eventually find the help that he so desperately needed,” he continued. “Sometimes we want to blame someone or something for a loss, but the truth is that addiction and mental illness are the real villains here. I will miss my brother more than anyone will ever know. I love you baby brother.”

Nick Carter was granted a restraining order against Aaron in 2019 after his younger brother threatened both their sister and Nick’s wife. Aaron struggled with substance abuse and mental health issues.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Wheel Of Fortune Had A Smashing Pumpkins Puzzle, But Vanna White Prefers Smashing Dumplins

1 day ago 0

Premature Evaluation: Drake & 21 Savage Her Loss

2 days ago 0

Drake & 21 Savage Drop Her Loss, Talk Porn In Fake ‘Howard Stern’ Promo

4 days ago 0

Aaron Carter Dead At 34

21 hours ago 0

Drake Talked Shit About Megan Thee Stallion On Her Loss, And Megan Noticed

2 days ago 0

more from News

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest