Mimi Parker Was The Aching Spirit That Shaped Low’s Incomparable Sound

Slowcore, like all genres, is nominally ambiguous until you hear it: the glacial pace, the minimalist arrangements, the soft dynamics. Once you combine those elements, something clicks into place. Although they appear in all kinds of music, their union is most prominent in the ever-nebulous slowcore. Low, the Duluth, Minnesota duo consisting of married couple guitarist-vocalist Alan Sparhawk and drummer-vocalist Mimi Parker, are one of the progenitors of the subgenre. In some ways, they define it just as much Nirvana define grunge, My Bloody Valentine define shoegaze, or Rites Of Spring define post-hardcore. Still, Low were always unapologetically Low; they had their own mode of musical expression that no one else could truly emulate.

Parker, whose death from ovarian cancer was announced via Low’s social accounts Sunday, not only defined slowcore as we know it today. She also defined Low’s signature sound. Parker was an undeniable talent: a drummer who knew how to serve the song and a vocalist whose harmonies lent a beatific gauze to Low’s oft-experimental compositions. Their ’90s output, including records like I Could Live In Hope and The Curtain Hits The Cast, reveled in quietude — a rarity for a drummer. But Parker understood the importance of restraint. She knew how to let her art speak for itself, anchoring Low’s songs with a steady heartbeat pulse while summoning a hazy effect with her mesmerizing voice. It’s the kind of music that requires patience and stillness yet remains fairly accessible all the same.

On the aptly named “Lullaby,” from the band’s 1994 debut, Parker’s voice hangs over Sparhawk’s resonant guitar like a gently billowing curtain. “I sang the words I meant,” she intones before repeating herself once more: “I sang,” one final utterance before her subdued ride cymbal enters the mix, ushering in a sprawling, seven-minute instrumental section. It’s a moment that shows just how singular Low’s sound was from the beginning and how much it hinged on Parker. Upon teaming up with loudness king Dave Fridmann and toying with a more blown-out sound in the mid-2000s, Parker’s playing remained artful and capable, and her voice in tandem with Sparhawk’s created a lineage with their earlier records.

When I had the fortune of speaking with Parker during the HEY WHAT album cycle, I asked her what she thinks defines Low’s sound. “Well, the vocals,” was her reply. “No matter what we throw them on top of, the vocals keep it what it is.” Regardless of what era of the band you listen to — whether it’s Long Division’s spaciousness or Double Negative’s abstractions — Parker’s voice is an imperative thread, haunting the silence and, at just the right moments, combining with her husband in startling, electrifying outbursts of harmony. It was as if they were conjuring some great universal ache together.