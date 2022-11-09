Soul Blind – “Bruise The Sore”

David Mitchell

New Music November 9, 2022 12:59 PM By Tom Breihan
0

Soul Blind – “Bruise The Sore”

David Mitchell

New Music November 9, 2022 12:59 PM By Tom Breihan
0

In two short days, the Hudson Valley effects-pedal mashers Soul Blind will release their full-length debut Feel It All Around. For the past few years, Soul Blind have been cranking out EPs, touring hard, and getting better. Soul Blind don’t make hardcore, but they’ve found a home in that scene. If you’ve been to shows in the East Coast in the past two years, then you might’ve seen them multiple times, and you might’ve seen them grow more and more confident up there. This new LP feels like the culmination of all that.

We’ve already posted a bunch of the songs that’ll appear on Feel It All Around: “Stuck In A Loop,” “System (Failing),” “Tribe.” Today, with the album about to arrive, Soul Blind have shared one more, “Bruise The Sore.” Listen below.

Feel It All Around is out 11/11 on Other People.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Wheel Of Fortune Had A Smashing Pumpkins Puzzle, But Vanna White Prefers Smashing Dumplins

4 days ago 0

Low’s Mimi Parker Dead At 55

3 days ago 0

Rick Ross Denies Being A Hoarder After Viral Video Of His Mansion

1 day ago 0

Sick New World 2023 Has Nu-Metal Royalty, Hardcore In The Undercard, & The Return Of Death Grips

2 days ago 0

Alanis Morissette Says She Bailed On Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Performance Because Of Sexist Production Environment

1 day ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest