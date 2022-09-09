The shoegazey, hardcore-adjacent post-grunge revivalists Soul Blind are back with news of a new album. Soul Blind recorded the forthcoming Feel It All Around (Washed Out reference?) this year with the great Will Yip, and they’ll release it in November on Other People Records. Today’s single “System (Failing)” follows last month’s teaser track “Stuck In A Loop.” As the band’s mononymous singer Cen explains, “This one tackles someone sucking the life out of you, but instead you reflect that feeling and actively bring about the change you wish to see within them by removing yourself. It’s about the personal progression out of situations that don’t do anything for you anymore.” Hear both tracks below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Seventh Hell”

02 “Bruise The Sore”

03 “Stuck In A Loop”

04 “Tribe”

05 “Everyday Evil”

06 “Ain’t Hard To Tell”

07 “System (Failing)”

08 “In The In Between”

09 “All In Time”

10 “Sparkle”

11 “Feel It All Around”

Feel It All Around is out 11/11 on Other People.