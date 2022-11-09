A New Book And Movie Explore What Made The Elephant 6 Recording Co. So Special

E6 still exists in some capacity — a number of the bands are still touring and recording, and Rieger says many of the key players still hang out regularly in Athens — but aside from any current activities, the collective’s legacy lives on via a stacked discography, all kinds of ephemera nestled away in various corners of the physical and digital world, and a pervasive influence on multiple generations of musicians. Still, until recently there was no definitive work documenting the collective’s history. Now there are two. For more than a decade, journalist Adam Clair and filmmaker C.B. Stockfleth have been working on their projects in parallel, occasionally sharing notes but otherwise operating separately. By sheer coincidence, both of those projects have emerged in finished form this year.

This past January, Clair, who has written extensively about Elephant 6 (including for this website), released his book Endless Endless: A Lo-Fi History Of The Elephant 6 Mystery. Ten months later, Stockfleth’s documentary The Elephant 6 Recording Co. is premiering on Thursday as part of the DOC NYC film festival at the IFC Center, followed by a Q&A with Stockfleth, Robert Schneider, and producers Greg King, Lance Bangs, and Rob Hatch-Miller. (Other festival screenings will follow this weekend in Denver and Minneapolis, and between Nov. 11-27, viewers can rent the movie for home viewing via DOC NYC.)

The book and the movie complement each other nicely. Despite its billing as a “mixtape,” Endless Endless is meticulously detailed, mapping out a thorough timeline from the E6 braintrust’s childhood in Ruston to their peak of visibility and on through the long tail of their post-hype aftermath. It’s the kind of treasure trove of information where you’ll learn that, for instance, of Montreal’s Kevin Barnes grew up playing glam rock with future Creed guitarist Mark Tremonti — a fact that was news to Rieger, Barnes’ longtime friend. Although crammed with information, Clair’s book is far from a dry, stuffy encyclopedia. As those details and anecdotes pile up, you’re left with a keen sense of these people’s stories, the values that drove them, and the ways they’ve each been grafted into this musical family tree. Depending on how much mystic reverence you’ve assigned to Mangum, it may blow your mind to imagine him obsessing over the decidedly not-mystical Pavement in his pre-fame years.

Endless Endless also contains the most detailed reporting to date on Neutral Milk Hotel’s reunion, which began with Mangum creeping back into the public eye via group events like the Elephant 6 Holiday Surprise Tours in 2008 and 2011, expanded to a run of solo shows, and culminated with a full-scale world tour in 2014 and 2015. Clair reveals that Mangum reconvened Neutral Milk Hotel at a practice space in New York years before the tour, just to make sure the magic was still intact, and that they’d occasionally get together to slug through eight-hour rehearsals. We learn about the staunch professionalism with which Mangum — who in NMH’s heyday was known for throwing Julian Koster into the drumkit in fits of gleeful enthusiasm — approached the reunion tour, even refusing to roll around in grass with his bandmates for fear of contracting Lyme Disease. “They were pro to the extent that they really, really cared about the music,” Clair says from his home in Philadelphia. “They were not pro in the sense that all the commercial aspects of it were completely anathema to them.”

The film is more impressionistic, filling in an essential audio-visual component to E6’s history and capturing the collective’s whimsical essence. What it lacks in specifics, it more than makes up for in vibes. Take, for instance, a zany excerpt from an Apples In Stereo music video featuring Schneider and Elijah Wood — whose label Simian Records released two Apples albums in the late aughts — which opens the film to disorienting affect. Previously unreleased performance footage shot by Bangs, who lived in Athens in the ’90s, is obviously a treat, and the montage of fans covering Elephant 6 songs that plays during the end credits goes a long way toward illustrating the collective’s impact. While descriptions of Schneider’s madcap energy can be vivid and revealing, nothing can match the experience of seeing him attempt to sum up the Elephant 6 story in under a minute.

Rieger says he wishes the movie, which clocks in at 93 minutes, could have been twice as long in order to cover some of the more obscure E6 projects like Frosted Ambassador, Marshmallow Coast, and the short film Major Organ And The Adding Machine. But he loves that Stockfleth emphasized important aspects of the collective’s ethos, be it Schneider’s in-depth explanation of building out his tape machine into an elaborate home studio setup (tape machines are holy artifacts for these people) or the potluck dinners that used to be ground zero for the Elephant 6 social scene. “Every week it would be a potluck at somebody else’s house,” Rieger says. “I remember one potluck at my house, that was where Jeff first brought the Aeroplane album to play for everybody.”