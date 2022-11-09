GloRilla – “Nut Quick”

New Music November 9, 2022 11:31 AM By Tom Breihan
0

GloRilla – “Nut Quick”

New Music November 9, 2022 11:31 AM By Tom Breihan
0

One of the great feelgood stories in rap this year has been the rise of Memphis party-starter GloRilla, whose viral smash “FNF (Let’s Go)” came out of nowhere and crashed the charts just as summer was starting up. Since then, GloRilla has signed with Yo Gotti’s CMG label, and she’s put out some great collabs, teaming with Duke Deuce on “Just Say That,” Yo Gotti on “Blessed,” and Cardi B on “Tomorrow 2.” On Friday, GloRilla will release Anyways, Life’s Great…, her debut EP. Before the record arrives, she’s got one more song for us.

You don’t get any prizes for figuring out what “Nut Quick” is all about. GloRilla is an extremely direct rapper; it’s one of her great strengths. On “Nut Quick,” she goes in hard over a simple, hammering beat. She really talks her shit on this one: “I’m a raw-ass bitch, but swear to God I can’t be fucked with/ Found out I was pregnant, got it gone, and I ain’t fuck since/ He thought I would be crazy after sex, but I ain’t nothin’/ He could’ve been my favorite sneaky link, but he just nut quick.” If she’s rapping about you, you’re having a bad day. Listen to “Nut Quick” below.

The Anyways, Life’s Great… EP is out 11/11 on CMG/Interscope.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Wheel Of Fortune Had A Smashing Pumpkins Puzzle, But Vanna White Prefers Smashing Dumplins

4 days ago 0

Low’s Mimi Parker Dead At 55

3 days ago 0

Rick Ross Denies Being A Hoarder After Viral Video Of His Mansion

1 day ago 0

Sick New World 2023 Has Nu-Metal Royalty, Hardcore In The Undercard, & The Return Of Death Grips

2 days ago 0

Alanis Morissette Says She Bailed On Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Performance Because Of Sexist Production Environment

1 day ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest