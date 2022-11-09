Watch The New Trailer For Whitney Houston Biopic I Wanna Dance With Somebody

I Wanna Dance With Somebody, the new Whitney Houston biopic starring Naomi Ackie, already got one trailer back in September. Today, just over a month from the film’s Christmas-week release, a second trailer has emerged. This one showcases more of the drama in the movie, starting with Ackie-as-Houston pushing back against the perception that her music is too white. Watch below.

I Wanna Dance With Somebody hits theaters 12/21.