Last month, the Arcs announced their first new album in eight years, Electrophonic Chronic, the follow-up to the Dan Auerbach-led group’s 2015 debut Yours, Dreamily. The album was primarily recorded before the passing of bandmate and collaborator Richard Swift. They shared “Keep On Dreamin” from it at the time, and today they’re back with the spacey, mournful new single “Heaven Is A Place.” Check it out below.

Electrophonic Chronic is out 1/27 via Easy Eye Sound. Pre-order it here.

