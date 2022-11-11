Bfb Da Packman – “Trick”

New Music November 11, 2022 12:32 AM By Chris DeVille
0

Bfb Da Packman – “Trick”

New Music November 11, 2022 12:32 AM By Chris DeVille
0

For a while there, we were all spoiled by Bfb Da Packman. During the early months of the pandemic, the Flint, Michigan rapper was publishing new music to YouTube faster than most listeners could keep up, achieving cult stardom by pairing outrageous, darkly hilarious bars with similarly boisterous Michigan beats. Now he’s part of the major-label system, and that output isn’t so prolific anymore.

Today, though, we do get a new track called “Trick,” his first official single since last year’s debut album. It’s produced by Atl Jacob and finds Bfb proclaiming, “Baby, I’m a trick,” in between sing-songy sections (“Big dick, knock her out like NyQuil”) and gruff, charismatic-yet-misanthropic bars (“Every time we link up, you got on the same leggings”). I kinda miss when he was just out there rapping his ass off, but I can imagine this connecting at radio. Listen below.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Rick Ross Denies Being A Hoarder After Viral Video Of His Mansion

2 days ago 0

Alanis Morissette Says She Bailed On Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Performance Because Of Sexist Production Environment

3 days ago 0

Paul Weller Lobs Profane Insults At The Cure’s Robert Smith

2 days ago 0

Sick New World 2023 Has Nu-Metal Royalty, Hardcore In The Undercard, & The Return Of Death Grips

4 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Beyoncé’s “Crazy In Love” (Feat. Jay-Z)

2 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest