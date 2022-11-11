The Blessed Madonna – “Serotonin Moonbeams” (Feat. Uffie)

New Music November 11, 2022 9:55 AM By Rachel Brodsky
In the last few years, Kentucky-born, London-based DJ and producer Marea Stamper (The Blessed Madonna, formerly the Black Madonna) released a remix of Dua Lipa’s “Levitating” featuring Madonna and Missy Elliott. Later in 2020, the Blessed Madonna mixed Lipa’s Club Future Nostalgia remix album featuring Gwen Stefani, Mark Ronson, Yaeji, and more.

That said, she technically hasn’t released any solo material since 2017 (“He Is The Voice I Hear”) — until now. The Blessed Madonna has shared a great new house single titled “Serotonin Moonbeams” and featuring vocals from Uffie. Over a driving beat and “Young Folks”-esque whistles, Uffie sings in a cadence that vaguely recalls “Tom’s Diner.” It’s all around good fun and definitely lives up to its title. Listen below.

