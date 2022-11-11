The Strokes’ Julian Casablancas Calls Out Elon Musk Amid Twitter Turmoil: “What A Great Symbol For 2020s Pieces Of Shit”

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

News November 11, 2022 2:13 PM By Chris DeVille
0

From time to time, Julian Casablancas likes to comment on current events, including controversies in the world of entertainment, sports, and tech. His politics can sometimes seem inscrutable, but today he’s fully in line with mainstream opinion. On Instagram, Casablancas has lashed out at Elon Musk over his mishandling of Twitter, a crucial communication network that has been rapidly deteriorating under Musk. Thanks to the ridiculously misguided Twitter Blue rollout, hoax accounts are proliferating, advertisers are fleeing, and Musk is wondering aloud whether the company might go bankrupt.

Like many of us, Casablancas isn’t loving it. With a photo of Bryan Ferry and fake Ryan Gosling attribution, the Strokes singer writes:

PS dear Rober Baron asshole who makes butt ugly ass cars and thinks billionaires show pay no taxes… (elon musk)
maybe twitter could deal if you didn’t (like a typical ceo asshole bottom-line hungry super-villain) fire half your staff.
what a great symbol for 2020s pieces of shit💐
-Ryan Gosling

Twitter’s new abnormal really sucks, yeah?

