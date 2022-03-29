We’re, what, 36 hours out from the moment that Will Smith smacked Chris Rock live onstage at the Oscars? Smith has apologized, Smith and Rock may or may not have talked things out, but the take cycle has not stopped. Everyone has to say something about it, and “everyone,” at least in this case, includes Strokes frontman Julian Casablancas, who weighed in last night.

On Instagram last night, Casablancas shared what reads like a free-associated thought-string about the whole Oscar-night fracas. The Casablancas take: People should’ve stood up for Chris Rock more, Will Smith sucks at acting, and Will Smith once trained to play Muhammad Ali in a 2001 biopic, so this was bullying. Also, now everyone knows about Jada Pinkett Smith’s alopecia, which must be embarrassing for her? Here’s what Casablancas wrote:

other Weird in the world, imm bummed no one stood up for Chris Rock in the moment and after, will smith shoulda tried to stand up to Eminem and Dr Dre same way…isn’t it Chris Rock job’s (!?) to make fun of people in the audience, very weird. congratulation to will smith for bringing a MILLION times more attention to his wifes embarrassing thing that no one woulda known about otherwise. Will Smith has sucked (yet continued to be full of himself) since Independence Day… of course actors and mega-celebrities defend their elk i guess…? (not all, i know – but still) i wish i was there to try and defend Chris Rock, idk maybe bad look cause i’m white or whatever but chris rock is kind of a slender dude and will smith trained for a boxing movie for a year so i feel that was just an act of bullying… – trying to redeem his Tupac jealousy issues (?) under the guise of being some fake hero who needs anger management… he might need mental treatment, idk, or just retire for the sake of overall movie quality

Stars: They’re just like us!