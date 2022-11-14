Death Valley Girls, the great psychedelic garage rock band from Los Angeles, released Under The Spell Of Joy, their most recent album, in 2020. Since then, the band has released some excellent one-off singles like “When I’m Free” and “It’s All Really Kind Of Amazing.” Today, the band announces that they’ve got a new album called Islands In The Sky coming early next year. The LP will feature “When I’m Free” and “It’s All Really Amazing,” as well as their brand-new single “What Are The Odds.”

Death Valley Girls leader Bonnie Bloomgarden started working on the songs from Islands In The Sky in late 2020 and early 2021, when she was laid up for months with a mysterious illness. The new single “What Are The Odds” is a buzzing, anthemic garage-rock jam that reminds me a bit of late-’70s British post-punk. In director Samantha Westervelt’s video, the members of the band imagine themselves into a more glamorous reality, and a very cute small dog plays a prominent role. In a press release, Bonnie Bloomgarden says:

When we wrote “I’m A Man Too” we were trying to revisit No Doubt’s “I’m Just A Girl” but through a new lens. “What Are The Odds” is in the same way an investigation/revisitation of Madonna’s “Material Girl” but with a DVG spin. We love to think about consciousness and existence, and we very much believe in some type of reincarnation, but also that this experience isn’t linear, there isn’t a past and future, there’s something else going on! What is it? Is it a simulation, are we simulated girls??!

Below, check out the “What Are The Odds” video and the Islands In The Sky tracklist.

TRACKLIST:

01 “California Mountain Shake”

02 “Magic Powers”

3 “Islands In The Sky”

04 “Sunday”

05 “What Are The Odds”

06 “Journey To Dog Star”

07 “Say It Too”

08 “Watch The Sky”

09 “When I’m Free”

10 “All That Is Not Of Me”

11 “It’s All Really Kind Of Amazing”

Islands In The Sky is out 2/24 on Suicide Squeeze Records.