Last year, the Atlanta indie rockers Lunar Vacation released their full-length debut Inside Every Fig Is A Dead Wasp. Today, they’ve followed that album with something a little more seasonal and low-stakes. Lunar Vacation have just released the new holiday EP A Living Room Christmas, a pleasant and amiable collection of three covers.

A Living Room Christmas opens with Lunar Vacation covering “Christmas Calling (Jolly Jones),” a Christmas song that Norah Jones released last year. From there, Lunar Vacation take on “Skating,” the Vince Guaraldi Trio’s classic instrumental from the Peanuts Christmas special, and the Wham! standard “Last Christmas.” All three songs make sense as shimmery DIY indie pop. Great cover art, too. Stream the EP below.

<a href="https://lunarvacationatl.bandcamp.com/album/a-living-room-christmas">A Living Room Christmas by Lunar Vacation</a>

The A Living Room Christmas EP is out now on Keeled Scales.