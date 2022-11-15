Paramore Change The Cover Of Their 2013 Self-Titled Album

Paramore Change The Cover Of Their 2013 Self-Titled Album

Paramore have changed the cover of their 2013 self-titled album on streaming services. The original artwork showed Hayley Williams, Taylor York, and former bassist Jeremy Davis, who left the group in 2015 and was later involved in a legal dispute with the band. That dispute was settled in 2017, but the artwork was recently changed to a photo of Williams on her own, wearing a jean jacket that reads “GROW UP” on the back.

Paramore haven’t commented on the artwork change, but they are getting ready to release a new album, This Is Why, in February. They’re also opening for Taylor Swift on a date on her Eras Tour next year.

