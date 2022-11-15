Beyoncé Ties Jay-Z For Most Grammy Nominations Of All Time

Beyoncé’s has tied with her husband Jay-Z for the most Grammy nominations of all time. The pop star picked up nine new nominations this year, which means she has 88 in total — the same amount as Jay-Z, who earned five this year, including two for working on Renaissance. Beyoncé’s nominations include nods for major categories like Album Of The Year, Record Of The Year, and Song Of The Year.

“Seeing Beyoncé with that amount of nominations — it just blows me away,” Recording Academy president Harvey Mason Jr. told The Hollywood Reporter. “It’s a testament to who she is, the talent she has (and) the iconic music she’s put out over the years.”

Beyoncé has won 28 Grammys throughout her career, tied with Quincy Jones in the #2 spot for most Grammy wins of all-time behind conductor Georg Solti, who holds 31 awards. If she picks up a few awards on Grammys night (likely), she could become the artist with the most Grammy wins ever.