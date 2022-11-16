Weird Nightmare – “So Far Gone”

Earlier this year, Alex Edkins, frontman of the great Toronto noise-rock power trio METZ, unveiled his new solo project Weird Nightmare and released his self-titled debut album. Weird Nightmare’s music is considerably more tuneful than what Edkins does with METZ. It’s a muscular, gritty take on power-pop, and it rocks pretty hard in its own way.

Today, Alex Edkins has followed that Weird Nightmare album with a new standalone single called “So Far Gone.” Despite the title and the shared Toronto origins, the new song doesn’t appear to have anything to do with Drake. Instead, it’s a driving, hip-swinging rocker with a whole lot of Paul Westerberg in its frayed vocals. Check it out below.

“So Far Gone” is out now on Sub Pop.

