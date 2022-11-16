Chisel Announce More Reunion Shows

DC punk revivalist act Chisel — singer Ted Leo, bassist Chris Norborg, and drummer John Dugan — have announced a brief set of 2023 reunion dates. This comes after a flurry of reunion activity this past year (Chisel originally broke up in 1997), starting with the March re-release of the band’s entire discography, followed by the May release of an EP titled All My Kin and July’s Innocents Abroad EP. More recently, Chisel announced they’d perform at Numero Twenty, a festival taking place February 18-19 in LA celebrating 20 years of Numero Group, the archival record label.

As for Chisel’s upcoming dates, those kick off on February 16 in Chicago and wrap up February 20 in San Francisco. Check all three dates out below.

TOUR DATES:

02/16 – Chicago, IL @ The Empty Bottle

02/18 – Los Angeles, CA @ Palace Theatre (Numero Twenty)

02/20 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall (Noise Pop 30)