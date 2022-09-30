The great archival record label Numero Group got its start reissuing obscure retro soul music, but its focus has evolved and expanded over time. In recent years, Numero has zeroed in on the kinds of ’90s post-hardcore, punk, and indie rock bands that were feverishly beloved by niche audiences in their time but haven’t been extensively canonized in the present day. In February, the label will celebrate its 20th anniversary with a concert featuring lots of those kinds of bands, many of them reuniting for the first time in years.

For a certain kind of underground music fan, the Numero Twenty festival is going to be heaven. The fest, going down Feb. 18 and 19 at the Palace Theater in Los Angeles, will feature Unwound (who’ll be returning for their first shows in 21 years earlier that month), Codeine (performing for the first time since 2012), the Hated (playing their first show since 2010), Karate (who played their first gigs in 17 years this summer), Ida (playing for the first time since 2010), Ted Leo’s old band Chisel (for the first time since 1997), Ui (not seen since 2010), Rex (who reunited for the first time since 1998 this year), plus Everyone Asked About You and Tsunami, neither of which have played for many years.

A statement from Numero founders Ken Shipley and Rob Sevier:

Twenty years is a long time to do anything, let alone a record company. Especially in the 21st century. Somehow Numero managed to survive downloading, the collapse of several distributors, streaming, vinyl, and the ever evolving and particular tastes of the average reissue connoisseur, and has arrived in its second decade doing our most adventurous work. We were ten when we began looking at ’90s indie as a potential source of artists ripe for rediscovery. We spent Numero’s teenage years making lavish box sets for Codeine, Unwound, and Karate, just like we wished we did in our actual teenage years in the 1990s. Numero Twenty is a reissue of a feeling, of an era. Those before times when we weren’t connected electronically and found out about cool shit through Letraset flyers and word of mouth. Of mix tapes, and letters, and beat up atlases in the glove box.

Tickets are available here.