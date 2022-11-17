Watch Beth Orton’s Awesome Performance Of The Percussive Folk-Jazz Jam “Fractals” On Corden

News November 17, 2022 11:01 AM By Tom Breihan
0

Watch Beth Orton’s Awesome Performance Of The Percussive Folk-Jazz Jam “Fractals” On Corden

News November 17, 2022 11:01 AM By Tom Breihan
0

A couple of months ago, the veteran UK singer-songwriter Beth Orton, an artist who persistently disregards any of the limits that people usually put on singer-songwriters, released her new album Weather Alive. Orton recorded that album with a number of musicians from the thriving London jazz scene — Alabaster dePlume, Tom Skinner, Shahzard Ismaily — and she found some very cool ways to combine their sounds with her own. Last night, Orton brought that sound to the American TV-studio stage on James Corden’s Late Late Show.

On Corden, Beth Orton performed “Fractals,” one of the best songs from Weather Alive, and she did the track justice. I generally think of Orton as a guitarist, but she played piano on Corden, and she brought a big band with her — bass, guitar, drums, congas, saxophone, keyboards. Orton and the other musicians locked into a serious groove, and she seemed delighted to be playing. Watch it below.

Weather Alive is out now on Partisan.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Chris Frantz Tells Bob Dylan To “Suck A Dick” In Response To Talking Heads Slight

1 day ago 0

Paramore Change The Cover Of Their 2013 Self-Titled Album

2 days ago 0

Grammy Nominations 2023: Surprises, Snubs, & More Takeaways

2 days ago 0

The Neighbourhood Fire Drummer Accused Of Groping The Marías Singer

3 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Beyoncé’s “Baby Boy” (Feat. Sean Paul)

3 days ago 0

more from News

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest