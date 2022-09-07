Beth Orton’s New Single “Fractals” Features Alabaster dePlume, Tom Skinner, & More

Beth Orton's New Single "Fractals" Features Alabaster dePlume, Tom Skinner, & More

Eliot Lee Hazel

September 7, 2022 By James Rettig
0

In a few weeks, Beth Orton is returning with her first new album in six years, Weather Alive. She’s shared “Friday Night,” “Forever Young,” and the title track from it already, and today she’s back with one more single. “Fractals.” It features saxophone-playing from Alabaster dePlume, who released a new album called GOLD earlier this year — plus contributions from Tom Skinner, Shahzard Ismaily, and Tom Herbert, who play throughout the album. (Stay tuned for more Tom Skinner news today.) Listen to “Fractals” below.

Weather Alive is out 9/23 via Partisan.

