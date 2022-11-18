Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best Comments

This week demand for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour crashed Ticketmaster and several lawmakers are once again calling for a breakup of the company’s monopoly. Addressing the Swift ticket debacle, a Live Nation exec went on CNBC to say she’s the problem, it’s her. Then Ticketmaster just went and canceled today’s general on-sale while a single ticket for Philadelphia is going for $45,000. Taylor is pissed. Maybe Elon can buy Live Nation?

