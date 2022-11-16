Talking Heads’ Chris Frantz Tells Bob Dylan To “Suck A Dick” In Response To Talking Heads Slight

Bob Dylan recently released a new art of songwriting book/collection of essays, The Philosophy Of Modern Song, and he doesn’t always speak flatteringly about some fellow musicians within its pages. Drummer Chris Frantz of Talking Heads in particular felt taken aback by Dylan’s second essay, on Elvis Costello’s “Pump It Up,” which said: “Elvis Costello And The Attractions were a better band than any of their contemporaries. Light years better.” Apparently Frantz really did not appreciate Dylan’s total disregard of “any of their contemporaries,” which includes fellow new wavers Talking Heads.

“I love Bob Dylan’s new book The Philosophy Of Modern Song,” Frantz wrote on Facebook on November 11. “But I have one little bone to pick with the author when he writes ‘Elvis Costello And The Attractions were a better band than any of their contemporaries. Light years better.’ With all due respect to the Attractions and to drummer Pete Thomas in particular, I’d like to say to Bob something he once said to a buddy of mine. ‘Suck a dick.'”

On the other hand, as Rolling Stone lays out, Dylan might have also been a fan of Talking Heads? As Frantz tells Rolling Stone, Dylan was in the audience when Talking Heads played a show in St. Paul, Minnesota, in the ’80s, and the band was invited to his house for an afterparty.

“We said, ‘Great!’” Frantz says. “They gave us directions to a house somewhere in the suburbs of Minneapolis. This is before GPS, so it took us a while to find it. We knocked and this woman came to the door and said, ‘Hello?’ We said, “Bob invited us to come. We’re Talking Heads.’ And she said, ‘Oh, Bob’s already gone to bed.’”

“I’m not trying to pit the Heads against any of the bands of that era,” Frantz continues. “There were so many good bands then, and I spent many nights at CBGB and saw a lot of superior performances. But I would say to Bob, ‘How are you make such a sweeping generalization?’ I think it’s a very good book — despite that one chapter.”