As part of an Amazon Music series where artists cover Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame inductees, Hurray For The Riff Raff, aka Alynda Segarra, has shared a reimagining of Eurythmics’ “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This).” “What can you do with a classic song like this but dive in and explore the depths?” Segarra says. “I arrived to the studio off a flight from Paris, jet lagged and returning home from a European tour. The lyrics for ‘Sweet Dreams’ touched me then in a way they never had. Suddenly I heard what Annie Lennox was saying; it was a warning.”

Segarra continues: “My whole life I watched [Annie Lennox] sing it and she was so strong—superhero to me, with her suit and cropped hair. I vowed, as a kid, to one day be that unshakeable. But life happens to us all. So, I sing it today from a tender place, weary from the brutality of our world but not broken. As Annie told us all—hold your head up, keep your head up.”

Listen to Hurray For The Riff Raff’s “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)” cover below.

The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame 2022 Induction Ceremony airs tonight, November 19, at 8 PM ET on HBO and HBO Max.