Dolly Parton, Eminem Among 2022 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Inductees

News May 4, 2022 9:39 AM By James Rettig
0

Dolly Parton, Eminem Among 2022 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Inductees

News May 4, 2022 9:39 AM By James Rettig
0

The Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame has announced its 2022 class of inductees: Dolly Parton, Eminem, Pat Benatar, Duran Duran, Eurythmics, Lionel Richie, and Carly Simon. Everyone except Benatar and Eurythmics were first-time nominees this year.

Also making it into the Hall Of Fame this year is Judas Priest and Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis, who will both receive the Musical Excellence Award. The Early Influence award will go to Harry Belafonte and Elizabeth Cotten. The Ahmet Ertegun Award winners are Sylvia Robinson, Jimmy Iovine, and Allen Grubman.

Parton’s induction comes after she initially withdrew herself from consideration, though the Rock Hall said it wouldn’t remove her from the ballot. Just last week, Parton changed her tune and said she’d now accept an induction.

Nominees that were passed over this year include Beck, Kate Bush, Devo, Fela Kuti, MC5, New York Dolls, Rage Against The Machine, A Tribe Called Quest, and Dionne Warwick.

The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame induction ceremony will take place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on November 5. The ceremony will be simulcast on SiriusXM, and it’ll air at a later date on HBO.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Yasiin Bey & Talib Kweli’s First Black Star Album In 24 Years Is Out Now

1 day ago 0

Kendrick Lamar’s Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers Appears To Be A Double Album

1 day ago 0

The Number Ones: Puff Daddy’s “Can’t Nobody Hold Me Down” (Feat. Mase)

3 days ago 0

Arcade Fire’s Win Butler Explains Why His Brother Will Quit The Band

1 day ago 0

Watch Lana Del Rey Join Nikki Lane At Stagecoach

3 days ago 0

more from News

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest