The Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame has announced its 2022 class of inductees: Dolly Parton, Eminem, Pat Benatar, Duran Duran, Eurythmics, Lionel Richie, and Carly Simon. Everyone except Benatar and Eurythmics were first-time nominees this year.

Also making it into the Hall Of Fame this year is Judas Priest and Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis, who will both receive the Musical Excellence Award. The Early Influence award will go to Harry Belafonte and Elizabeth Cotten. The Ahmet Ertegun Award winners are Sylvia Robinson, Jimmy Iovine, and Allen Grubman.

Parton’s induction comes after she initially withdrew herself from consideration, though the Rock Hall said it wouldn’t remove her from the ballot. Just last week, Parton changed her tune and said she’d now accept an induction.

Nominees that were passed over this year include Beck, Kate Bush, Devo, Fela Kuti, MC5, New York Dolls, Rage Against The Machine, A Tribe Called Quest, and Dionne Warwick.

The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame induction ceremony will take place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on November 5. The ceremony will be simulcast on SiriusXM, and it’ll air at a later date on HBO.