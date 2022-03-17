Rock Hall Won’t Pull Dolly Parton From Ballot

Earlier this week, Dolly Parton withdrew herself from consideration for the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame, saying that she didn’t “feel that I have earned that right.” But the Rock Hall won’t pull Parton from the ballot, as the organization revealed today in a statement to USA TODAY.

“Dolly’s nomination, along with the other 16 artists for the class of 2022, was sent out earlier this month to our 1,200 general ballot voters, the majority of whom are artists themselves, for consideration for induction at our ceremony,” the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Foundation wrote in a statement. “We are in awe of Dolly’s brilliant talent and pioneering spirit and are proud to have nominated her for induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.” They noted that they acknowledged Parton’s “thoughtful though” and said that “in addition to her incredible talent as an artist, her humility is another reason Dolly is a beloved icon by millions of fans around the world.”

During an interview on Fox & Friends on Thursday morning, Parton talked more about her decision to issue her statement. “Because my perception, and I think the perception of most of America – I just feel like that’s more for the people in rock music. I’ve been educated since then, saying that it’s more than that, but I still didn’t feel right about it,” she said. “It kind of would be like putting AC/DC in the Country Music Hall of Fame. That just felt a little out of place for me.”

The Hall Of Fame will announce which artists made the cut for induction in May. The ceremony is planned for the fall.