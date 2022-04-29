Dolly Parton Now Says She’d Accept Rock Hall Induction

A couple of months ago, the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame nominated great American Dolly Parton for its 2022 class of inductees. This was Parton’s first time being nominated, even though she’s technically been eligible for decades. Parton is one of many first-time nominees this year; she holds that distinction alongside Eminem, Beck, a Tribe Called Quest, Duran Duran, Lionel Richie, and Carly Simon. Many of those acts don’t necessarily meed the strictest definition of “Rock And Roll,” and Parton responded to the nomination by attempting to withdraw herself from consideration. Now, she’s taken that back.

In a statement last month, Parton announced her intention to “respectfully bow out.” In a statement, she wrote, “Even though I am extremely flattered and grateful to be nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame, I don’t feel that I have earned that right.” Later, she told an interviewer, “It kind of would be like putting AC/DC in the Country Music Hall of Fame. That just felt a little out of place for me.” In response, the Hall Of Fame said that it would not remove Parton from the ballot. And now Parton says that she’ll “accept gracefully” if she’s inducted.

Parton changed her tune in an interview with NPR’s Morning Edition today, which happens to be the last day of voting. Parton cited the fan vote as a reason that she’d accept, and she also explained her initial decision: “When I said that, it was always my belief that the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame was for the people in rock music. I have found out lately that it’s not necessarily that, but if they can’t go there to be recognized, where do they go? So I just felt like I would be taking away from someone that maybe deserved it — certainly more than me because I never considered myself a rock artist. But obviously, there’s more to it than that.”

BREAKING: A month after asking to be removed from the ballot, Dolly Parton now says if she is inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame she will “accept gracefully.” @MorningEdition #RockHall2022 pic.twitter.com/7syDdg6TBo — Future Rock Legends (@futurerocklgnds) April 29, 2022

The Hall Of Fame will unveil its 2022 class of inductees next month.