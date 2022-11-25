Stream The Cure’s Wish Reissue With 24 Unreleased Tracks

The Cure have reissued their 1992 album Wish for its 30th anniversary. The deluxe edition of the album contains 24 previously unreleased tracks — ranging from rarities and demos to alternate mixes — plus four tracks that were previously only available from the mail order-exclusive tape Lost Wishes.

The album was remastered by Robert Smith and Miles Showell at Abbey Road Studios. Smith has always wanted to revisit Wish. In a press release he said:

There’s a side to the album which I had kind of forgotten, a very gentle, yearning thing which is quite beautiful. “Trust” is one of the best things we’ve ever done I think, it’s played with great feeling, and ‘”To Wish Impossible Things” is another gorgeous, melancholic piece… in fact it could well be my favourite song on the record. In the studio control room it all sounded excellent, but I got too busy sorting out our upcoming concerts to properly oversee the mastering. It was too late to do anything about it; the album was out, and we were off around the world again. It has really bugged for me for a very long time. It has taken 30 years, but finally, finally my Wish has come true.

In addition to being available on streaming services today, Wish can be ordered as a 3CD 45-track edition (the most expansive), a 2xLP vinyl edition, and a 1CD edition. Details on those are here.

Listen to the deluxe edition of Wish below.

The Wish 30th anniversary edition is out now via UMC/Fiction/Polydor.